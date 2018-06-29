Probe launched into worksite accident in Thessaloniki

A prosecutor in the northern port city of Thessaloniki has launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to a municipal sanitation worker sustaining serious injures on the job.



The woman, who has not been identified, was being treated at the city’s Papageorgiou Hospital for chemical burns sustained on Wednesday when she was squirted with toxic fluid as a load of recyclables was being compressed by the garbage truck she was standing close to.



The investigation will seek to ascertain whether the municipal worker was supplied with all the necessary equipment for her protection and whether all protocols were followed on the day of the accident.



If breaches in safety regulations are found, criminal charges may be brought against anyone responsible for contributing to the incident.