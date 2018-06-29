ATHEX: Banks, CCHBC save benchmark from June drop

The significant gains posted by the majority of Greek stocks on Friday offset all the benchmark’s losses in June, granting it a small monthly rise of 0.23 percent instead. However, a drop of 5.58 percent was recorded over the first half of the year.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 757.57 points, adding 1.28 percent to Thursday’s 748.03 points. On a weekly basis it gave up 1.76 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.73 percent to 1,986.85 points, while the mid-cap index contracted 1.76 percent.

The banks index advanced 1.72 percent, with Piraeus climbing 2.96 percent, Eurobank ascending 2.29 percent, Alpha increasing 1.32 percent and National growing 1.15 percent. Fourlis improved 3.99 percent, Jumbo rose 2.92 percent and Coca-Cola HBC advanced 2.70 percent. PPC gave up 1.33 percent.

In total 63 stocks posted gains, 42 took losses and 16 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 56.1 million euros, down from Thursday’s 82.7 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index soared 4.47 percent to close at 75.00 points as Bank of Cyprus jumped 11.92 percent.