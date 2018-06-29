The tender for the casino permit at Elliniko – Attica’s biggest development project – will have to be announced by August 31. Only that way can the preferred bidder be declared in time for the closure of this privatization by the end of the year, according to the list of governmental pending actions (GPAs) in the area of privatizations.

The list contains no fewer than 35 interventions that remain outstanding, the majority of which concern the privatizations of the old airport plot at Elliniko, in southern Athens, and the Egnatia Odos highway across northern Greece.

In the case of Elliniko, besides choosing the licensee for the operation of a casino on the plot, another crucial action required is the relocation of the various companies and entities that are still based there today, nearly four years after the signing of the property’s concession contract.

The deadline for the departure of all entities is November 2018, while a number of them, such as the Civil Aviation Authority, the Aghios Cosmas sports center etc, are scheduled to be relocated by September.

