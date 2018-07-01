Greece’s economic crisis has a silver lining. A new generation of businesspeople have cut their teeth on the difficult conditions in sectors such as tourism, agricultural production and high technology.



They work with professionalism and an outward-looking mentality, reflecting the abilities and education of a large portion of young people. They manage to thrive despite their struggles with unbearable taxes, social security contributions and an absurd, hostile state. But they are succeeding.



They are the living proof that if we had slightly more adequate politicians and some real reforms we could accomplish a lot. We could even bring home the thousands of Greeks who were forced to migrate in the past few years. The right ingredients are there.



What we lack is the formula, the plan and the few determined politicians who will govern for the benefit of the country, and not just their own party or job.