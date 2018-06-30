Leading anarchist cleared of incitement charges

A misdemeanors court on Saturday cleared a leading member of the anarchist group Rouvikonas of incitement charges, which had been brought against him after he openly threatened to “burn down” private broadcaster Skai.



Giorgos Kalaitzidis was arrested after he wrote on his Facebook page: “We will burn Skai down. Today, tomorrow, in 10 years – I don’t know. But we will burn it down. And we will dance around the ashes.”



The court however found that his post did not fulfil the conditions to convict him of incitement to commit crime. The prosecutor argued in favor of a conviction.



About 100 people gathered outside the courtroom to express support for Kalaitzidis.