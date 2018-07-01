Protest rallies in Athens, Thessaloniki against FYROM name deal

Two rallies were under way in central Athens and Thessaloniki on Sunday to protest June’s deal between Athens and Skopje on the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia’s (FYROM).

The gatherings outside Parliament in the Greek capital and Aristotelous Square in the northern port shut down key thoroughfares in both cities.

In Thessaloniki, protesters had originally tried to gather in front of the White Tower but were prevented from doing so by police. There were some brief scuffles before the protesters moved their rally on to Aristotelous.