Sports Digest: Volleyball teams land two medals at Med Games

VOLLEYBALL: The Greek national teams made quite an impact at the Mediterranean Games in Tarragona, Spain, as the women’s team finished second while the men were third for their first medal in the competition in 35 years. The Greek women matched their best ever showing in 2005 at Almeria, as on Sunday they landed the silver medal going down 3-1 to Croatia in the final.

WATER POLO: The Greek men’s national water polo team succumbed in the final of the Mediterranean Games in Tarragona, Spain, on Sunday to Serbia in the penalty shootout. After a 8-8 draw in regulation time, the Greeks lost 12-10 in the tie-breaker to compromise for the silver medal. The women's team ended up third.

BASKETBALL: Italian coach Luca Banchi signed a one-year contract with Basketball Champions League and Greek Cup holder AEK, as the Athens club announced on Sunday.