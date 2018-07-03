PM's office does not rule out seeking enhanced majority for name deal

In a statement on Tuesday, the office of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras indicated that the government would want to secure a broad consensus in Parliament following demands by junior coalition partner Panos Kammenos for an enhanced majority of 180 seats in the 300-seat House.

"The desire of the government is that the agreement for the resolution of a problem that has burdened foreign policy for years to get the broadest possible majority in Parliament," the statement said.

It added that the government would bring to Parliament both the accord, which requires approval in both countries, and the protocol for the country's accession to NATO though it did not comment explicitly on Kammenos's reference to elections or a referendum if an enhanced majority of 180 is not achieved.

The premier's office also hit out at conservative New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, saying he is the only opposition leader in history to seek elections from the beginning of the government's term though they will happen at the end.