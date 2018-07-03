The Pixelated Revolution | Thessaloniki | July 6

Internationally renowned Lebanese artist Rabih Mroue presents “The Pixelated Revolution,” a lecture-performance that he calls “anti-academic.” The edgy artist’s work is a commentary on eyewitness records of the deaths of unarmed civilians in Homs, Syria and the subsequent postings of these deaths as videos and images online. The event is part of the 2nd International Forest Festival and starts at 9.15 p.m. It is suitable for ages 12 and over. Tickets for the festival cost 15 euros.

Theater of the Society for Macedonian Studies,

2 Ethnikis Amynis, tel 231.520.0200