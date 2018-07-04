Police in Kilkis smash ATM gang

A gang that had robbed a string of ATMs in northern Greece was unraveled on Wednesday in Kilkis by police who arrested three foreign nationals – a 40-year-old man and two women aged 30 and 25.



According to the investigation, the gang had been active for 18 months and robbed a total of 24 cash machines in Kilkis, Ioannina, Serres, Drama, Kavala and Thessaloniki, making off with more than 29,000 euros.



Police said they are looking for more gang members.