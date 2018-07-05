Schinas on Greek referendum anniversary: No nostalgia for first half of 2015

The European Commission does not feel any nostalgia for the way the Greek government handled its negotiations with its creditors in the first half of 2015, spokesman Margaritis Schinas said on Thursday, asked to comment on the three-year anniversary from the referendum called by the governing coalition in Greece and the political controversy over post-bailout surveillance.



"You will not find many people in this building who feel nostalgia for the first half of 2015," he said.



"Here at the Commission we prefer to look forward and not backwards. With their sacrifices, the Greek people have been voting in the last eight years for Greece to remain in the eurozone. [European Commission] President Juncker and the Commission are proud for having contributed to this and they will continue to support Greece and its return to growth and employment,” he added.



Referring to the bailout that will expire on August 20, Schinas said: “The Eurogroup reached its decisions on June 21 that specify the parameters of the enhanced supervision in the post-bailout era.”