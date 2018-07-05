Kammenos reiterates call for enhanced majority approval for name deal

The leader of the junior coalition partner Independent Greeks (ANEL) reiterated his intention to seek an increased majority for the approval the name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) and hit out at New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis and vice president Costis Hatzidakis for their criticism of comments made by European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici suggesting that there could be flexibiity over agreed-to austerity measures.

In a speech in Parliament during a debate on the post-bailout economy, Panos Kammenos accused ND of undermining the country and pandering to the far-right.

Kammenos has repeatedly stated ANEL will vote down the name deal if and when it reaches the Greek Parliament. However, he noted, that if ANEL had brought down the government over the name issue, the country would never emerge from its bailouts, as it is scheduled to do in August.



“If the Prespes name deal is submitted for a vote with [a call for] 180 votes, what will New Democracy do?” he asked.



“And why should we have brought down the government? To do a favor to Soros and the domestic troika," he said, referring to the billionaire investor George Soros and to forces perceived as being aligned with Greece's international creditors.