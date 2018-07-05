ATHEX: Stagnation persists on stock market

As has been the case in recent sessions, there was little to suggest on Thursday that the local stock market might stage a significant recovery in terms of prices or turnover, as the thin trade saw the benchmark only moving within a narrow five-point range. Buyers had the upper hand up until the end, but the rising trend recorded on other eurozone markets made hardly any impact in Greece.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 748.57 points, adding 0.56 percent to Wednesday’s 744.41 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.47 percent to 1,966.23 points, while the mid-cap index edged 0.01 percent lower.

The banks index advanced 0.79 percent, mainly thanks to Alpha (up 1.17 percent) and Eurobank (1.06 percent). Piraeus increased 0.36 percent and National rose 0.07 percent. The day’s champions were Aegean Air and EYDAP, which grew 3.15 percent and 3.14 percent respectively.

In total 54 stocks registered gains, 36 took losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 27.6 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 20.7 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.70 percent to close at 75.37 points.