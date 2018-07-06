Athens airport police arrest woman smuggling cocaine in stomach

A 24-year-old woman identified as a Peruvian national was arrested at Athens International Airport on drug smuggling charges after flying into the Greek capital from Sao Paolo in Brazil via Zurich, Switzerland, police said on Friday.

The suspect was stopped and questioned during targeted searches police conduct on passengers arriving at Greece’s biggest airport, with inspectors discovering that she had swallowed 42 homemade plastic capsules containing more than 1.2 kilogram of cocaine.

Police also confiscated 900 euros in cash and a mobile phone she was carrying.