Monophonics | Halkida | July 7

Psychedelic soul and funk outfit Monophonics is coming to Greece to perform at the “By the River of Lilas” festival in Vasiliko, near Halkida on Evia, as part of their European summer tour on Saturday, July 7. The San Francisco-based band will perform songs from all their albums and some covers. The members of the group characterize their music as “not about making records that sound old, it’s about making records that sound cool.” Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 15 euros. For more information, visit www.monophonics.com. For details about the festival, including how to get there, go to www.bytheriveroflilas.gr.