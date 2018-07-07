COMMENT |

 
Necessary reform

The segmentation of the Athens B constituency – the largest in Greece – as part of a bill aimed at overhauling the governance of Greece’s local authorities, dubbed Kleisthenis 1, is a necessary development in the right direction. 

Although it is true that it may inconvenience some lawmakers and candidate MPs, it will contribute to the much-needed deep reform of the political system. 

It will also oblige elected representatives to be more open and receptive to the legitimate demands of the country’s local communities.

