The segmentation of the Athens B constituency – the largest in Greece – as part of a bill aimed at overhauling the governance of Greece’s local authorities, dubbed Kleisthenis 1, is a necessary development in the right direction.

Although it is true that it may inconvenience some lawmakers and candidate MPs, it will contribute to the much-needed deep reform of the political system.

It will also oblige elected representatives to be more open and receptive to the legitimate demands of the country’s local communities.