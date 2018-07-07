Vertigo | Athens | July 9

A digitally remastered version of Alfred Hitchcock’s cinematic masterpiece “Vertigo,” which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, is being screened at the Anesis open-air cinema in the heart of the city on Monday, July 9. “Vertigo” follows detective John “Scottie” Ferguson (James Stewart), a man struggling with his inner demons while investigating the strange activities of an old friend’s wife (Kim Novak), who he becomes dangerously obsessed with. The screening starts at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 5 euros and can be purchased at www.sgt.gr.

Anesis, 14 Kifissias,

tel 215.215.9818