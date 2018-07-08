The continued detention of the two Greek soldiers who were arrested after straying into Turkish territory while on border patrol in northeastern Greece in early March, is an unprecedented provocation that continues, without any indication that the situation might change.



These two people deserve our support and maybe silent rallies of protest and solidarity should be organized over this issue.

As far as the Greek state and all of us are concerned, their release from prison must be a matter of honor.

We should also let them and the world know that nobody is forgetting them, no matter how many weeks pass.