Paul Chan | Athens | To October 14

Invited to the Greek capital by Athens-based non-profit institution NEON, American artist and political activist Paul Chan will present “Odysseus and the Bathers,” comprising kinetic sculptural works, at the Cycladic Museum. In the 19th and early 20th centuries, artists such as Cezanne, Matisse and Picasso used bathers to offer commentary on matters of sexuality, the relationship of humans with nature, the body and various other issues, and as a subject, they still hold tremendous appeal for artists. Chan’s bathers are figures made of fabric fitted onto fans to offer an impression of movement, and according to the artist, finding new ways to create moving-image works beyond the “frame” is what progress might look like. Opening hours are Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entrance to the exhibition costs 5 euros.



Museum of Cycladic Art, 4 Neofytou Douka & Vasilissis Sofias (or 1 Irodotou), tel 210.722.8321-3, www.cycladic.gr, www.neon.org.gr