Dimitris Kammenos, Takis Baltakos planning new right-wing party

Dimitris Kammenos, an ultranationalist lawmaker who recently left the ranks of coalition partner Independent Greeks in opposition to the name deal with Skopje, and Takis Baltakos, an ultra-conservative former high-level official in the government of Antonis Samaras, are forming a new party.

An announcement on Tuesday said the purpose of the new party, which is expected to be on the hard right of the political spectrum, is to “prevent the surrender of Macedonia’s name to Slavs” and to “remove the leftist government from power.”

Kammenos will be the unnamed party’s president and Baltakos its general secretary, the announcement said.