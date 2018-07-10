Dimitrov says Greece, FYROM can 'create common future'

The agreement between Athens and Skopje to resolve the decades-old name dispute is a “historic step” that will allow the two peoples to come closer, the Foreign Minister of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) Nikola Dimitrov said on Tuesday in a statement to state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency, ahead of the Western Balkans Conference in London.



“I think this unlocks a huge potential. We can’t change our geography, we can’t change our history, but we can work together to create our common future,” he was quoted as saying.



Asked about the reactions to the name deal from the opposition in FYROM, Dimitrov said all sides should focus on the country because there is a “historic responsibility to do the right thing.”