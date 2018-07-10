Jewish cemetery memorial in Thessaloniki vandalized

Photo from news website thestival.gr

A monument erected inside the campus of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (AUT) which commemorates a Jewish cemetery that was destroyed by the Nazis was targeted by vandals on Tuesday, the second time in two weeks.



The perpetrators threw blue paint on the monument and painted a cross.



“Today, unknown individuals vandalized the monument to the [old] Jewish cemetary in the university campus. We restored the damage and we condemn the unacceptable action,” the university said in a press release, adding that “the solution to religious fanaticism and bigotry” is education.



Commenting on the incident, New Democracy's Thessaloniki Steering Committee said “the perpetrators have no place in the city and our society.”



The cemetary was smashed in 1942 and the tombstones were used as construction material.