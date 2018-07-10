Fessas: Gov’t says different things to different people

In an extraordinary press conference on Tuesday the head of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), Theodoros Fessas, responded to an attack from Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras a day earlier, accusing the government of saying different things to different people, undoing reforms and a policy of polarization.

The industrialists’ chief added that the government is trying to separate entrepreneurship into "good" and "bad," and protested against the "arbitrary" adoption of the Federation of Industries of Northern Greece as a "social partner."