ND submits fresh proposal on vote for Greeks abroad

Greece’s conservative opposition has submitted for the third time a proposal to amend voting laws so that Greeks living overseas can participate in general elections.



According to New Democracy’s proposal, people who are already registered in any of Greece’s electoral districts would be allowed to vote for candidates on a single nationwide ticket. Polling would take place at embassies and consulates.

The country’s SYRIZA-Independent Greeks (ANEL) coalition government has so far resisted the idea.

In comments made Wednesday, New Democracy’s deputy spokesperson Sofia Zaharaki said the measure could take effect for the next general election.



“SYRIZA and ANEL have no excuse to turn it down,” she said.