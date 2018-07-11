German court sentences neo-Nazi murderer to life in prison

A German court on Wednesday sentenced defendant Beate Zschaepe to life in prison, finding her guilty on 10 counts of murder as part of a neo-Nazi gang and handing her the longest possible sentence.



The court found Zschaepe was part of the National Socialist Underground (NSU), whose members killed eight Turks, a Greek and a German policewoman over seven years from 2000.



Zschaepe had denied taking part in the murders with two men, Uwe Boehnhardt and Uwe Mundlos. They killed themselves in 2011 when police discovered the gang by chance. But she had, through her lawyer, said she felt morally guilty for not stopping them. [Reuters]