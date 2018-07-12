People who own any kind of property in Greece have been on the receiving end of the state’s revenue drive long enough.

The sad fact is that owning property in this country has become a liability rather than an advantage.

Although the construction industry and the property market were once the engines that powered the economy, that was a very long time ago.

The way things are today, owning a house or an apartment can sometimes feel more like a curse than a blessing.

It is no secret that terrible injustices have been committed against homeowners in Greece and they need to be put right as soon as possible.

One good first step toward restoring justice is to reduce the tax burden on properties that are not being rented out and which cannot be sold under the present conditions in the Greek real estate market.