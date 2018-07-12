Tsipras, Erdogan holding talks in Brussels

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were holding talks in Brussels on Thursday afternoon on the sidelines of a NATO summit.

The meeting started at 5.20 p.m., later than originally planned, and Tsipras is expected to speak to the press afterwards.

The Greek premier is expected to bring up the subject of the two Greek soldiers who have been held without charge by Turkey since early March, as well as a number of other issues straining relations between the two neighbors, including Cyprus.