US State Department welcomes Greece’s decision to expel Russian diplomats

The US State Department has backed a decision by Greece to expel two Russian officials for trying to bribe officials and foment demonstrations to thwart a deal to allow the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia to join NATO.

“We support Greece defending its sovereignty. Russia must end its destabilizing behavior,” tweeted State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert.

