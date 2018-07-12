US State Department welcomes Greece’s decision to expel Russian diplomats

The US State Department has backed a decision by Greece to expel two Russian officials for trying to bribe officials and foment demonstrations to thwart a deal to allow the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia to join NATO.



“We support Greece defending its sovereignty. Russia must end its destabilizing behavior,” tweeted State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert.

#Greece expelled two Russian officials and barred entry of two others for attempting to interfere in Greek politics. We support Greece defending its sovereignty. #Russia must end its destabilizing behavior. — Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) July 12, 2018