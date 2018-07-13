The decision by New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis to back the government initiative to segment constituencies in the Greek capital required political courage.



And this is because he took the decision in spite of the vehement reactions of several conservative party officials and despite the fact that the government did not act on the proposal – the third – submitted by New Democracy to amend voting laws so that Greeks living overseas can participate in general elections.



This shows that Mitsotakis ignored the possible political cost of his decision in order to back an important reform, which will fragment the Attica Region and the Athens B constituency – the largest in Greece.