Parliament abolishes payment to MPs for summer sessions

In a largely symbolic move, Parliament on Friday approved the abolition of an additional stipend paid to MPs who attend the House's restricted summer sessions.

The granting of the stipend was first legislated in 1991 and had since been added to the wages of MPs who sit in on summer sessions.

Over the years of Greece's economic crisis, the sum had been whittled down considerably but it was still paid out.

The total budget set aside for this year's summer session of Greece's Parliament is 1.32 million euros. It is unclear how the sum will be reassigned.