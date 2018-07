A moderate quake, measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale, struck the southern Aegean island of Crete shortly before 4 p.m, on Friday afternoon.

There were no reports of any injuries or damage and there was no information about the location of the quake's epicenter though seismologists said it had a depth of 10 kilometers.

The temblor has followed by an aftershock of 3.6 Richter.