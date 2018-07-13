Tsipras, Anastasiades discuss Turkey, Cyprus

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Friday telephoned Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades to brief him on his talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels.

According to the Cypriot government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou, the two men discussed all the issues during Tspras's meeting with Erdogan with a particular focus on the Cpyrus problem.

They also discussed the prospects for a new peace push ahead of the forthcoming visit to Nicosia by the United Nations's new special Cyprus envoy, Jane Holl Lute.

