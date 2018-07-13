Corfiots take potholes into their own hands

Residents of Corfu on Friday took the initiative to fill in several large potholes on the road leading to the popular beach of Aghios Spyridonas on the island’s northern coast. Last week, the Regional Authority for the Ionian Islands signed a 350,000-euro contract with a private contractor to repair the significant wear and tear on Corfu’s road network, which has been a source of local chagrin for some time now. The project, however, is not expected to be completed for another year. [Eurokinissi]