Wind power capacity grows 1.5 percent in six months

Windfarms in Greece increased their annual capacity by 1.5 percent or 39.2 megawatts over the first half of the year in comparison with the second half of 2017, taking total wind power energy capacity installed for commercial or trial operation to 2,690.5 MW at the end of June.

Central Greece remains the windfarm capital, accounting for 33.4 percent of the country’s capacity, followed by the Peloponnese (19.4 percent) and Eastern Macedonia-Thrace (12.5 percent).

The market is dominated by five main players: Terna Energy, with capacity of 536.1 MW, ahead of Anemos (285.5 MW), Iberdrola Rokas (250.7 MW), EDF EN Hellas (238.2 MW) and Enel Green Power (200.5 MW).