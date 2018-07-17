Greek bond issue back on the rumor mill

Scenarios of Greece returning to the capital markets are on the increase again following the meetings held by the top officials of the Finance Ministry and the Public Debt Management Agency in New York and Boston earlier this month.

Nevertheless, sources say that no decision has been made yet, with the PDMA closely monitoring developments in international markets.

German newspaper Handelsblatt reported that the PDMA would like to test the mood of investors soon by issuing a 10-year bond. If Greece manages to issue a state bond before the expiry of the bailout program on normal terms, it would be a great success, Handelsblatt noted, adding that the positive view of investors was evident in the recent bond issue by OTE telecom.

Sources stress the Greek government has not yet made any specific plans on any issues. In their meetings with fund representatives in the US, Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and other officials noted a positive disposal to a new bond if the price is right, preferably a five-year issue.