WHAT’S ON |

 
WHAT'S ON

Remains of the Day | Athens | July 18

TAGS: Film

James Ivory’s award-winning 1993 period drama “Remains of the Day,” starring Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson, is Wednesday’s offering from the Athens Open Air Film Festival. The gripping tale of thwarted lives will be screened free of charge at the National Archaeological Museum at 9.30 p.m. To find out more about the event, visit www.aoaff.gr.

National Archaeological Museum, 44 Patission

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 