Remains of the Day | Athens | July 18
James Ivory’s award-winning 1993 period drama “Remains of the Day,” starring Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson, is Wednesday’s offering from the Athens Open Air Film Festival. The gripping tale of thwarted lives will be screened free of charge at the National Archaeological Museum at 9.30 p.m. To find out more about the event, visit www.aoaff.gr.
National Archaeological Museum, 44 Patission