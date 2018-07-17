Dance Days Festival | Hania | To July 28

The eighth edition of the Dance Days Hania International Contemporary Dance Festival explores prevailing dance trends in Greece, Europe and around the world through performances and seminars. It offers a commentary on the agility of youth and meaningfulness of experience, while addressing the rapid pace of life and impact of time on thought and motion. The significance of technology and social media networks in everyday life will also be discussed. Performances at various points around the city, dance film projections, and a conference titled “Borders, Limits and Context in Modern Dance,” as well as a photography exhibition, have been organised to run alongside the festival’s main program. For more information, visit www.dancedays.gr.