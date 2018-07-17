Police seek killers of Pakistani farm laborer

Police in Arta, northwestern Greece, were Tuesday still seeking the perpetrators of the vicious murder of a farm laborer on Monday.

The victim is a 32-year-old Pakistani man who was working at a kiwifruit farm in the area of Aghios Spyridonas at the time of his death. His badly mutilated body was discovered on Monday in a barn on the farm, with initial investigations indicating that he was stabbed to death before the killers attacked his body with a hatchet-like implement.

According to the coroner conducting the postmortem, the victim was killed with a stab to the head and was then hacked in the abdomen and legs.