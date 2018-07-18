Russia warns of consequences over diplomats

Russia warned Wednesday that there will be consequences after Greece expelled two Russian diplomats last week.

“Such things do not remain without consequences, do not disappear without a trace. Of course, unfortunately, all this darkens bilateral relations, without introducing any constructive principle,” said Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Greece expelled two diplomats accused of trying to whip up opposition to the Macedonia name deal which paved the way for the induction into NATO of the tiny Balkan nation – something Moscow fiercely opposes.

“We have an understanding that the people of Greece should communicate with their Russian partners, and not suffer from dirty provocations, into which, unfortunately, Athens was dragged,” Zakharova added.