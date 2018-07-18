Cyprus to honor Noratlas dead

An aircraft, similar to Noratlas transport plane which was shot down by friendly fire during the 1974 Turkish invasion, will be unveiled on the 44th anniversary of Turkey’s offensive against Cyprus on Friday, at the Tymvos Makedonitissas military cemetery in Nicosia. The unveiling ceremony, to take place at the crash site, has been described as a small token of appreciation and respect for the Greek commandos and crew of the Noratlas, killed during operation NIKI 4, in the early hours of Monday, July 22, 1974. The 44th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in being marked on July 20. Cyprus was split into Greek Cypriot south and Turkish Cypriot north in 1974 when Turkey invaded in response to a coup by supporters of union with Greece. [Katia Christodoulou/EPA]