Mitsotakis: ND ready for polls at any moment

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis says his party is ready to win elections whenever they take place and that this summer will be the last for the current government.

“The sooner elections are held, the better. And we will win whenever they take place,” the conservative chief told leading party officials Wednesday, expressing his belief that Tsipras will announce snap elections before the Thessaloniki International Fair in September.

“This is the last summer that the Tsipras-Kammenos duo will be in power,” he said, referring to coalition partners Alexis Tsipras of leftist SYRIZA and Panos Kammenos of nationalist Independent Greeks.

Mitsotakis pledged that one of the first pieces of legislation he would introduce if elected would be for Greeks living abroad being able to vote in Greek elections from their place of residence.