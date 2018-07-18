ATHEX: Bourse index at 17-day high

Encouraged by the positive mood on stock markets on both sides of the Atlantic, traders at Athinon Avenue on Wednesday took the benchmark to its highest closing of the last 17 sessions, although turnover remained low.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 773.78 points, adding 1.10 percent to Tuesday’s 765.71 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.15 percent to 2.055.36 points.

The banks index grew 0.97 percent, as National welcomed its new chief executive officer with a 1.62 percent rise, Alpha climbed 1.12 percent, Piraeus grabbed 0.87 percent and Eurobank inched up 0.12 percent.

Hellenic Petroleum ascended 2.90 percent as its sale process moves on, rival Motor Oil increased 2.27 percent and Viohalco improved 2.28 percent. EYDAP conceded 0.87 percent.

In total 65 stocks reported gains, 35 suffered losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 27.4 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 18.2 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 0.71 percent to close at 74.13 points.