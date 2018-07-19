Cinema Stella | Athens | Summer

Eight years after shutting down, the open-air Cinema Stella has finally reopened its doors to film lovers. Stella is the third old Athens movie theater to have been renovated by Greek distribution company Weird Wave, after the downtown Astor and Andora cinemas. This time, Weird Wave has invested in its own neighborhood, Kypseli, an area with a fascinating history and known for its cultural diversity, in the hope that the revamped Stella will further enrich Kypseli’s cultural life with a program that features both new releases and cinema classics. Through July 25, it will be screening “The Summit,” Santiago Mitre’s 2017 political thriller in Spanish, English and Portuguese, starring Ricardo Darin, Dolores Fonzi, Erica Rivas, Elena Anaya and Christian Slater. Other highlights of the summer program include “Looking for Eric” by acclaimed English director Ken Loach and “Pan’s Labyrinth” by Guillermo del Toro.



Cinema Stella, 34 Tenedou, Kypseli, tel 210.865.7200