Gyzi Megaron Festival | Santorini | July 20 - August 31

The Gyzi Megaron Festival on Santorini, a part of the Cycladic island’s cultural life for 38 years now, presents an eclectic assortment of musical genres, both Greek and international. Standout events include Yiorgos Kaloudis, a master of the cello and the Cretan lyra, on July 24, Leonard Bernstein’s “Trouble in Tahiti,” in a production by the Raia Tsakiridis’s Medium Project, on August 3, a collaborative effort between veteran Greek singer Dimitra Galani and two gifted Greek musicians, Thomas Konstantinou and Spyros Manesis, on August 17, and classical guitar duo Susana Prieto and Alexis Muzurakis, better known as Duo Melis, on August 24. Entrance is free for all performances. For more information, visit www.gyzimegaron.gr.



Gyzi Megaron, Fira