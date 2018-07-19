Hundreds forced to flee open-air film screening

A screening of the film “Remains of the Day” on the grounds of the National Archaeological Museum on Wednesday night, part of the 8th Athens Open Air Film Festival, was interrupted due to clashes involving self-styled anarchists in the Exarchia district, the festival organizers said in a statement.

Following “explosions and cries” and the use of tear gas shortly after midnight, more than 900 spectators were “obliged to flee,” the statement said.

“It is sad that cultural events should be marred by such incidents and the health and safety of city residents who want to watch a movie at one of the most emblematic monuments of Athens be put at risk,” the statement said, adding that organizers hoped “all spectators got home safely.”