The union of Public Power Corporation workers (GENOP) announced on Thursday that it plans to send letters against the sale of the company’s four coal-fired plants to the six candidate buyers, as well as referring the case to the Council of State and the European Court of Justice. Its action is backed by municipal and regional authorities in Western Macedonia.

The first case will be filed next week with the aim of preventing the implementation of the law for the sale of the two lignite-powered units at Meliti and two more at Megalopoli, as well as examining any liabilities for the current situation.

Both GENOP and the local authorities dubbed the investors “personae non gratae,” and warned that just as the visits of tender participants in the existing unit at Meliti are currently being prevented, the same will happen next Tuesday when a visit is scheduled to the Megalopoli plants.