FYROM Parliament backs NATO bid

The Parliament of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia on Thursday adopted a declaration backing the country’s bid to join NATO.

The vote was held after NATO formally invited Greece’s northern neighbor to join the alliance on the condition that it fully ratifies the name deal it signed last month with Athens, under which it will be called North Macedonia.

Skopje still has to make changes to its constitution and hold a referendum on the deal in the fall before the Greek Parliament puts it to a vote.

Meanwhile, a survey in FYROM showed that 54.1 percent of those polled opposed the deal, against 45.9 percent in favor.

Notably, the poll, conducted by the mkd.mk agency, also said that 74.5 percent of those polled who are of Slavic origin said they were against the deal, compared to 25.5 percent who were in favor.