The consortium of European firms Snam, Enagas and Fluxys, named Senfluga Energy Infrastructure Holdings SA, is as of Friday the new owner of the controlling stake in natural gas grid operator DESFA, almost six years after the first attempt to privatize the company.

The three firms, which are also shareholders in the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), on Friday signed the contract for the 535-million-euro acquisition of 66 percent of DESFA (31 percent from the state and 35 percent from Hellenic Petroleum) at the offices of state privatization fund TAIPED, in the presence of the ambassadors of Italy, Spain and Belgium.

The new DESFA stakeholders are committed to implementing infrastructure works of 330.66 million euros by 2023, TAIPED announced.

Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis, who signed the shareholders agreement representing the Greek state, spoke of “an exceptional agreement, much better that what was inherited from the previous government, as it contributes toward the country’s entry into the new era of Europe’s natural gas market.”



TAIPED chief Aris Xenofos added that “Greece now has the chance to evolve into a significant international natural gas junction thanks to its strategic position.”

