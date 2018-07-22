Supreme Court to hear Georgian crime boss's extradition appeal

A 57-year-old Georgian man believed to have headed an international crime ring that specialized in burglaries and robberies is to return to Greece’s Supreme Court on Monday for a hearing of his appeal against extradition to France.

Lasha Shushanashvili, who is in poor health and appeared in court last Friday in a wheelchair, was among 14 people arrested in Thessaloniki in April in a Greek-French police sweep.

Another 17 suspected members of the ring have been arrested in France.