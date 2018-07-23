The principles that provided strategic guidance in the postwar era have been cast into doubt.

On one hand, you have an erratic US President Donald Trump who appears to consider the European Union as more of an antagonist than China. He questions the importance of the NATO military alliance and does not hesitate to start a trade war that is against his own nation’s very interests.

On the other, you have Europe’s waning leadership. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has lost much of her power, Britain is standing with its feet in two separate boats, French President Emmanuel Macron is trying to get European states to march to the same tune and nationalism is gaining ground.

Greece finds itself at the epicenter of a big, complex game without clear rules. Russia is trying to expand its sphere of influence. Every move must be carefully considered before it is made. No one can be certain what pawn belongs to whom.